Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.