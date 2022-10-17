Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

ETN opened at $134.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

