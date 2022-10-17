IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Shares of IQV opened at $173.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

