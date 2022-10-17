Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,282. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.98 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.