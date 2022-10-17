Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Newmont stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.