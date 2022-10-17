Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

