Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $420,100,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,255.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,125.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

