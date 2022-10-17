Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,490 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $506,692,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

American International Group stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

