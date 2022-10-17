Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

GIS stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

