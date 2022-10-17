Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.
SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.16.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
