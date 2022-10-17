Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

