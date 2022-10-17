Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $73.18 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

