Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $502,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

