Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,470 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.91 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

