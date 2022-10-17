Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

