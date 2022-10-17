BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $550.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $645.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.17.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.