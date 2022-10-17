First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $110.79 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

