Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,400 AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AVITA Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RCEL opened at $4.53 on Monday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

