Versor Investments LP Sells 2,400 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

