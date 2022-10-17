Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,863 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.