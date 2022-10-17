Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.