Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.4 %

Carnival Co. & Profile

CCL opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

