692 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PNW opened at $61.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

