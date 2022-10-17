Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $78.06 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

