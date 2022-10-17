Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

