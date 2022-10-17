Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 236,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.44). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.