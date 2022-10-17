Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2,199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $48.91 on Monday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40.

