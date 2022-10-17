D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

