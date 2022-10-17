Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $219.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

