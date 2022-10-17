WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

