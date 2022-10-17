Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

GM stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

