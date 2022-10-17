Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,972,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,156,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

