Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 62,351 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $523.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.