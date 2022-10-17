Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $214.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

