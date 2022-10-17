Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

