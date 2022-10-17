Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

