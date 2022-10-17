Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,449,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $28.04 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

