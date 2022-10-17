Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of REE Automotive worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 480,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in REE Automotive by 173,330.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 393,461 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. REE Automotive Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.