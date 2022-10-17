QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,978 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.6 %

QCOM opened at $109.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

