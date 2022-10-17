Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Kamada worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kamada Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kamada Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.