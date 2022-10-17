Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $320,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,511 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $200.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.65.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

