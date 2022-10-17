Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

