Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $236,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $67,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $118.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,365 shares of company stock worth $30,162,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.09.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

