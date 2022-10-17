Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the airline’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.