Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 120,208 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,208 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

