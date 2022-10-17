Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,932 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.69 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.16.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.