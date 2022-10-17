Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $358,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $209.31 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.