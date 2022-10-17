Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 157,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 222,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 90,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 772,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.72 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

