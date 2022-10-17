9,300 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE KBR opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.