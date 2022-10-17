Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,335 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.